Livingston Parish confirmed two new COVID-19 deaths on Monday, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
Officials also dropped the total number of confirmed cases by two.
As of Monday, Livingston Parish has confirmed a total of 9,260 COVID-19 cases and 164 COVID-19 deaths.
The parish is also reporting 3,086 “probable” cases, a rise of five, and 18 “probable” deaths, the same as the previous report.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 114,571 tests. That includes 96,134 molecular tests and 18,437 antigen tests.
The parish’s most recent weekly positivity rate report, Feb. 11-17, was 11.00 percent, marking an increase after consecutive week-to-week decreases.
As of Monday, the state is reporting:
-- 370,247 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 60,257 “probable” cases
-- 8,941 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 687 “probable” deaths
-- 5,978,809 total COVID-19 tests
-- 408,463 “presumed” recoveries (updated every Wednesday)
-- 1,025,411 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 368,146 series completed
COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by one overnight to 629 statewide. A key factor in the state’s reopening plan, hospitalizations have dropped in 35 of the last 40 LDH updates and by 1,440 since Jan. 8.
Ventilator usage remained at 91 statewide, figures show.
Last month, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two for an additional 21 days. The new order is in effect until March 3.
