Livingston Parish confirmed seven new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday and two new COVID-19 related deaths for the second straight day, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Monday, Livingston Parish is reporting a total of 5,313 confirmed cases and 91 COVID-19 related deaths. The parish has reported at least one new death in the last three updates.
The parish is also reporting 628 “probable” cases, the same as Sunday, and three “probable” deaths.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 63,082 tests. That includes 58,771 molecular tests and 4,311 antigen tests.
The parish’s most recent weekly positivity rate report, Nov. 12-18, was 16.30 percent, twice as high as the state rate of 8.10 percent.
As of Monday, the state is reporting:
-- 220,421 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 11,993 “probable” cases
-- 6,163 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 257 “probable” deaths
-- 3,495,253 total COVID-19 tests
-- 192,488 “presumed” recoveries
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 45 on Monday to 1,241 statewide, the most since Aug. 14 (1,243). A key factor in the state’s reopening plan, hospitalizations have increased in 18 of the last 22 updates and by 723 statewide since Oct. 4.
Ventilator usage remained at 125 statewide, figures show.
Last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would take a step back to a modified version of Phase Two in response to the recent surge. The new order is in effect until Dec. 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.