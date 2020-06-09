The Livingston Parish Convention and Visitors Bureau will operate under new guidelines and hours with the state entering Phase Two of reopening the economy amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Last week, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser announced that all Louisiana welcome centers would open to out-of-state guests on June 5, the day Louisiana entered the next phase of loosening business restrictions and activities in its continued fight against the COVID-19 outbreak.
Welcome centers across the state had been closed, except for the restrooms, since March 16 in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus, which struck Louisiana harder than most states in its initial outbreak.
“We finally can welcome visitors back to Louisiana,” Nungesser said.
According to Assistant Director Jonathan Taylor, the Livingston Parish Convention and Visitors Bureau will be open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Only one guest will be allowed inside at a time, and anyone who enters will be required to wear a face mask.
Taylor also said the center will not be open on Saturdays at this time and that the center will only be opening one men’s bathroom and one women’s bathroom.
Along with the reopening of the welcome center, Taylor noted that other tourist attractions in the Livingston Parish are now open, as well, such as Tickfaw State Park in Springfield, Tiki Tubing in Denham Springs, and golf courses in Springfield (Carter Plantation) and Denham Springs (Greystone Country Club).
Additionally, all of the businesses in the Denham Springs Antique Village have reopened, and all restaurants have reopened, as well as the local farmers market and V. Watts Trade Mart. Old City Hall in Denham Springs is also open under new guidelines.
All state parks opened when Louisiana entered Phase One, and Nungesser said the state will continue to offer a fourth night free of charge to anyone who books a three-night stay at any of Louisiana’s state parks.
According to Nungesser, there have been 20,000 visitors to state parks in the last two weekends, the most since 2008. He said Louisiana people “really responded” to his office’s special, which will help offset some of the $3.2 million lost in revenue during the state's stay-at-home order.
