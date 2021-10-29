With the statewide mask mandate lifted and community spread of COVID-19 declining in recent weeks, the next meeting of the Livingston Parish Council will be in-person, council members said.

Chairman Garry Talbert made the announcement toward the end of Thursday’s regular meeting, which was held via Zoom.

“If they’ve determined we don’t need to wear masks, then we need to go back to a public meeting,” Talbert said, drawing agreement from the other council members. “There’s no justification for not being in-person if there’s no mask mandate.”

Like the rest of the state, Livingston Parish has seen much improvement from where it was near the end of the summer, when the more transmissible delta variant led to record-breaking COVID-19 case increases and deaths.

Livingston Parish confirmed 3,041 new COVID-19 cases and 55 deaths in August — both all-time highs for a single month — followed by another 1,080 cases and 40 deaths in September.

The sudden spike in Livingston Parish led Parish President Layton Ricks to close government offices for a few days near the end of July. On the day Ricks made the announcement, the parish council cancelled its meeting that was scheduled for that night.

Since then, regular meetings of the parish council as well as committee meetings have been held remotely.

But that’s set to change as cases and deaths have dropped significantly in Livingston Parish in recent weeks. So far in October, Livingston Parish has confirmed 259 new cases — which is on pace for the fewest in a month since May 2020 — and 10 new deaths.

The rest of the state has seen similar progress, which prompted Gov. John Bel Edwards to lift the statewide indoor mask mandate that had been in place since early August.

The Livingston Parish Council’s next meeting will be Thursday, Nov. 4.