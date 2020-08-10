The COVID-19 related death toll in Livingston Parish remained at 51 on Monday, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
Livingston Parish reported its last death on Aug. 7 and has confirmed three fatalities in the month of August.
On Monday, health officials added 14 new cases of the novel coronavirus in Livingston Parish to bring the local case count to 2,938. That comes off of 140 new tests.
However, the Department of Health issued a statement Monday afternoon technical staff are investigating what appears to be “incomplete” data regarding new cases and tests.
The Department of Health didn’t mention other data regarding deaths, hospitalizations, or ventilator usage being affected.
“Laboratory reporting appears to be incomplete, potentially affecting case and test counts,” the Department of Health said. “Technical staff are investigating.”
