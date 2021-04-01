Approximately 1,215 COVID-19 more vaccine doses were administered in Livingston Parish since the previous report, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
That pushes the total past 25,000, figures show.
The number of fully-vaccinated residents in the parish rose by 1,461, exceeding 15,000 to date.
In Livingston Parish, officials confirmed 11 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths on Thursday.
There was also an increase of three “probable” cases and no new “probable” deaths.
As of Thursday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 9,578 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 3,288 “probable” cases
-- 178 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 22 “probable” deaths
-- 126,388 total COVID-19 tests
-- 25,218 initiated vaccine series; 15,357 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
