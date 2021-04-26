More than 24,000 Livingston Parish residents are fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, according to the noon report from the Louisiana Department of Health.
According to the latest data, approximately 30,595 local residents have initiated a vaccination series, an increase of 462 from the last report. The parish is also reporting that 24,685 residents have been fully-vaccinated, a rise of 1,022.
Based on its population of roughly 138,000 people, about 22.1 percent of Livingston Parish has initiated a vaccine series while 17.8 percent has completed a vaccine series.
In Livingston Parish, the confirmed COVID-19 case count increased by 35 since Friday while the number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths remained unchanged.
The parish also reported a rise of five “probable” cases but no new “probable” deaths.
As of Monday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 9,828 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 3,406 “probable” cases
-- 181 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 22 “probable” deaths
-- 133,302 total COVID-19 tests
-- 30,595 initiated vaccine series; 24,685 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.