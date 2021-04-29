More than 25,000 Livingston Parish residents are now fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, according to the noon report from the Louisiana Department of Health.
According to the latest data, approximately 30,750 local residents have initiated a vaccination series, an increase of 155 from the last report. The parish is also reporting that 25,256 residents have been fully-vaccinated, a rise of 571.
Health officials said Thursday’s vaccine update was only through April 28 “due to technical issues.”
Based on its population of roughly 138,000 people, about 22.2 percent of Livingston Parish has initiated a vaccine series while 18.3 percent has completed a vaccine series.
In Livingston Parish, officials confirmed eight new COVID-19 cases and no new COVID-19 deaths.
The parish also reported a rise of three “probable” cases and no new “probable” deaths.
As of Thursday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 9,850 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 3,422 “probable” cases
-- 182 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 22 “probable” deaths
-- 134,473 total COVID-19 tests
-- 30,750 initiated vaccine series; 25,256 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
