COVID-19 surge testing at the Livingston Parish Courthouse will end this week, according to the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (LOHSEP).

The testing site will run from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. through Friday, July 24, according to LOHSEP Acting Director Brandi Janes.

The site, which opened last week, is part of the “Geaux Get Tested” initiative, the result of a greater federal effort to identify COVID-19 “hotspots” around the country. Multiple sites have been set up in the Greater Baton Rouge area since July 7, and the goal is to test 60,000 people.

This week, Gov. John Bel Edwards said the initiative will continue “until supplies run out.” As of Tuesday, around 33,000 people had been tested. People who get tested at the “Geaux Get Tested” sites can expect their results within 3-5 days.

In a social media post Thursday, Janes also announced changes to upcoming mobile testing sites in the parish.

Mobile testing scheduled for July 27-28 at the American Legion Hall in Springfield will now take place at the Livingston Parish Courthouse, from 8-11 a.m. daily.

The third site scheduled to be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in French Settlement, located at 15710 LA Hwy. 16, will run as planned from 8-11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 29.

Testing at the three sites is free for people 18 ages and older, and results may take up to 14 days. A photo ID is required to get a test, but individuals do not have to be symptomatic to get tested.

“More sites may become available after next week and will be posted,” Janes said in a Facebook post. “There is no number to call to get your results from any of the sites. You will receive an email and/or a phone call once your results are processed by the lab and received by [the Louisiana Department of Health].”

As of Thursday, Livingston Parish was reporting 2,166 COVID-19 cases that have led to 46 deaths, including one in each of the last four days. Statewide, the total case count has topped 100,000.