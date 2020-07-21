COVID-19 surge testing at the Livingston Parish Courthouse will remain operational “until further notice,” according to the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (LOHSEP).
The testing site will run every day from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m., according to LOHSEP Acting Director Brandi Janes.
The site, which opened last week, is part of the “Geaux Get Tested” initiative, the result of a greater federal effort to identify COVID-19 “hotspots” around the country. Multiple sites have been set up in the Greater Baton Rouge area since July 7, and the goal is to test 60,000 people.
As of July 17, the sites had tested around 20,000 people, and a spokesperson for East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome’s office said testing will continue “while supplies last.”
“At our current pace, we estimate the initiative will conclude during the first week of August,” the spokesperson said in an email.
Operated by the Louisiana National Guard, Livingston Parish’s testing location is being conducted as a drive-thru site that can administer as many as 250 tests a day or more if the need arises.
No doctor’s order is required to receive a test, according to Janes, and testing is open to people ages 5 and older. Additionally, a person does not have to be experiencing symptoms to receive a test, and there is no fee.
Once on site, those being tested will need to wear a mask and stay in their cars. There will be separate lines for those who have pre-registered and those who must register on-site.
Pre-registration with appointment is recommended, though not required. People can pre-register by visiting the following link: www.doineedacovid19test.com. People can print out the registration form or present it on their smartphones.
In order to be tested, people must provide:
-- Telephone number
-- Email address
-- An ID is NOT required
A healthcare professional will verify each individual’s identification and prior registration. While maintaining social distance, the healthcare professional will place a pre-labeled self-swabbing kit on a nearby table. Within a safe distance, a healthcare professional will provide a brief demonstration of the test and answer any questions.
The site will use a self-administered nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab their own nose on site while in their vehicles observed by a trained medical volunteer to ensure the sample is taken correctly.
The nasal foam swab will go just inside the nose, and people will twirl the swab inside each nostril for 15 seconds before placing the soft end of the swab inside a plastic tube that is then placed in a plastic bag.
Workers managing the site will never touch the transport mediums.
The HHS sites are using the laboratory eTrueNorth to process the test. According to eTrueNorth, it should take between 3 and 5 days for someone who is tested to get their results.
-- Test results will be provided by email notification (required to log back into website to view).
-- If someone tests positive, they will also be contacted by phone.
-- Test results will also be posted in the eTrueNorth patient portal.
-- There is not a phone number to call for results. Results will only be provided by email and in the portal.
The testing effort is supported locally by the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, the Louisiana National Guard and the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Monday, Livingston Parish was reporting a total of 1,990 COVID-19 cases off of 19,366 tests (10.2 percent rate of positivity) that have resulted in 43 deaths.
