Livingston Parish confirmed two new COVID-19 related deaths and 35 new cases on Monday while the number of fully-vaccinated residents passed 16,000, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
Monday’s report was the first since Thursday due to the Easter holiday.
On Monday, officials confirmed 1,037 additional vaccine doses, bringing the local total to 26,255. The state is also reporting that 16,788 residents have been fully-vaccinated, a rise of 1,431.
The parish also reported an increase of 16 “probable” cases.
As of Monday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 9,613 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 3,304 “probable” cases
-- 180 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 22 “probable” deaths
-- 127,086 total COVID-19 tests
-- 26,255 initiated vaccine series; 16,788 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
