COVID-19 vaccination rates in Livingston Parish continue to trail the statewide averages and have yet to come close to the bump they hit before Hurricane Ida struck the state.
On Monday, officials reported that 56,559 Livingston Parish residents had started a vaccine series, a rise of 374 from the previous report last Thursday.
Of that total, approximately 49,776 have finished a series, an increase of 428.
Weekly vaccination increases in Livingston Parish have trended downward for the last several weeks after reaching record highs in July and early August. Approximately 3,147 local residents started a vaccine series in the week of Aug. 2-8, the most in one week since the Department of Health began breaking down vaccine rates by parish.
But weekly vaccination decreased in each of the next five weeks following the record boom, down to 363 for the week of Sept. 6-12. The most recent weekly report was 621, which marked an increase from the previous week but more than three times lower than the weekly average for the four full weeks of August (2,054).
Based on its population of roughly 142,000 people, about 39.8 percent of the parish’s residents has initiated a vaccine series, while 35 percent have completed one. Both of those figures significantly lag the state averages of roughly 51 percent and 45 percent, respectively.
In other news, Livingston Parish officials confirmed 16 new COVID-19 cases and no new COVID-19 deaths on Monday. After confirming a record 55 deaths in August followed by 40 in September, the parish has yet to report one so far in October.
The parish also reported six new “probable” cases and no new “probable” deaths.
As of Monday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 16,693 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 7,429 “probable” cases
-- 292 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 66 “probable” deaths
-- 213,484 total COVID-19 tests
-- 56,559 initiated vaccine series; 49,776 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
