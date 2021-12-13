Less than 400 Livingston Parish residents started a COVID-19 vaccine last week, failing to hit that mark for the second time in three weeks, according to figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
During the week of Dec. 6-12, approximately 383 locals initiated a vaccine series, a drop of 112 from the week before.
The latest weekly update came just two weeks after Livingston Parish reported its fewest number of new vaccine series initiations (269) for Nov. 22-28) in a week to date.
As of the latest data, approximately 60,422 locals have started a vaccine series, which accounts for 42.5 percent of the parish’s 142,000 population. Of that total, approximately 54,033 residents — just over 38 percent — have finished a series, an increase of 365 from last week.
In other news, officials reported 35 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Livingston Parish and 19 new “probable” cases.
There were no new confirmed or suspected deaths in Livingston Parish from COVID-19 in the latest report.
As of Monday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 17,160 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 7,829 “probable” cases
-- 308 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 77 “probable” deaths
-- 242,032 total COVID-19 tests
-- 60,422 initiated vaccine series; 54,033 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
