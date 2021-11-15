Livingston Parish reported its most new COVID-19 vaccinations in nearly a month, according to the latest data from the Louisiana Department of Health.
For the week of Nov. 8-14, approximately 391 Livingston Parish residents started a vaccine series, the most since Oct. 11-17. This bump comes one week after the parish reported the fewest amount of new vaccinations in a week since mid-March.
To date, approximately 58,870 Livingston Parish residents have started a vaccine series, accounting for 41.4 percent of the parish’s roughly 142,000 population. That average is lower than the statewide rate of 54 percent.
So far, approximately 52,643 residents have completed a vaccine series, an increase of 149. That total accounts for 37 percent of the local population, also lower than the statewide average of 48 percent.
In other news, officials reported 12 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Livingston Parish in addition to 17 new “probable” cases.
The parish also confirmed one new death from COVID-19, the first since Nov. 9 and only the fourth this month.
As of Monday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 16,986 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 7,672 “probable” cases
-- 306 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 76 “probable” deaths
-- 231,205 total COVID-19 tests
-- 58,870 initiated vaccine series; 52,643 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
