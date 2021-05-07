Nearly 20 percent Livingston Parish residents are now fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, according to the data from the Louisiana Department of Health.
The agency did not release vaccine data on Monday due to “technical issues,” so Thursday's update reflects data for the past week.
According to the latest data, approximately 31,650 local residents have initiated a vaccination series, an increase of 900 from the last report. The parish is also reporting that 27,140 residents have been fully-vaccinated, a rise of 1,884.
Based on its population of roughly 138,000 people, about 22.9 percent of Livingston Parish has initiated a vaccine series while 19.6 percent has completed a vaccine series.
On Thursday, Livingston Parish’s confirmed COVID-19 case count dropped by two from the previous day, and no new COVID-19 deaths were reported.
Officials reported 10 new “probable” cases but no new “probable” deaths.
As of Thursday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 9,909 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 3,471 “probable” cases
-- 184 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 22 “probable” deaths
-- 136,334 total COVID-19 tests
-- 31,650 initiated vaccine series; 27,140 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
