Monday marked the first day since Aug. 5 that Livingston Parish didn’t report a new COVID-19 death.
From Aug. 6 - Sept. 17, the parish reported 84 of them.
On Aug. 26, the parish tied its record for most confirmed COVID-19 deaths in a single day when it reported six.
On Aug. 6, Aug. 24, Aug. 27, Sept. 7, and Sept. 9, the parish confirmed five deaths.
On four other days, the parish confirmed four.
According to information from the Louisiana Department of Health, Livingston Parish confirmed at least one COVID-19 death for 28 straight reporting days.
The state agency does not update its COVID-19 dashboard on weekends, and two reporting days were lost in late August in the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Ida.
The deaths were fueled by the state’s fourth surge of COVID-19, with much of the transmission spurred by the highly contagious Delta variant. Since August, the state has confirmed 2,012 deaths, an average of 40.24 per day.
And many of those deaths came from Livingston Parish, driven by record-setting case counts over the summer and a below-average vaccination rate.
In July, Livingston Parish confirmed what was an all-time high of 1,922 COVID-19 cases, which came out to exactly 62 cases per day. That included an overnight rise of 311 new cases on July 27, by far the largest overnight increase in the parish since the start of the pandemic.
But things only got worse.
The parish exceeded its monthly record for cases halfway through August, with 1,975 confirmed cases in the first 16 days of the month. Through Aug. 27, the final day of reporting last month before Ida hit, the parish confirmed 3,041 cases, an average of roughly 112 a day.
To put that in context, the number of cases in August were just 224 shy of the combined total from March through July (3,265).
And as cases rose, so did the deaths.
Locally, officials confirmed a record 55 COVID-19 deaths in the month of August, more than double the previous mark set in January (27). That’s also one more than the combined death tolls from the previous six months (54).
That trend has carried over into September, which so far has seen 35 people die to COVID-19, trailing only the month of August with 10 days to go. Cases have been down so far this month — 854 had been confirmed through Monday — but that is mostly due to a lack of testing in recent weeks following Hurricane Ida.
The surge in cases and deaths led many to get vaccinated in Livingston Parish, where vaccinations have lagged the statewide average since the start. But in the wake of a historic storm, that, too, has started to fall off.
In the week of Aug. 2-8, approximately 3,147 parish residents started a vaccine series, the most in a one-week span since the Louisiana Department of Health began breaking down vaccination rates by parish in mid-March.
That represented a 602-percent increase from June 21-27, when 448 residents initiated a vaccine series.
But vaccinations have dipped in recent weeks in the wake of Hurricane Ida, which moved directly through the parish, knocking out power for thousands and halting vaccine sites for several days.
In the second week of September, only 363 residents started a vaccine series, an all-time low for the parish.
As of Monday, approximately 55,441 Livingston Parish residents have started a vaccine series, which accounts for 38.9 percent of the parish’s population of 142,282, per the 2020 Census. Of that total, approximately 48,010 are fully vaccinated, just over one-third of the total population, or 33.7 percent.
Though vaccination rates have undoubtedly risen in Livingston Parish, they still trail the statewide averages of 50.8 percent who have started a series and 44.5 percent who have completed one.
