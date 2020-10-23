Livingston Parish does not yet meet the gating criteria to allow more people into the stands at outdoor sporting events amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to data from the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Thursday, Gov. John Bel Edwards amended his Phase Three order regarding outdoor high school sports, allowing outdoor stadiums in parishes with lower rates of positive COVID tests to move up to 50 percent capacity.
Before the change, outdoor stadiums were limited to 25 percent capacity.
To be eligible, parishes must have positivity rates of less than five percent for two consecutive weeks. The data is based on the most recent report from the Louisiana Department of Health, which updates every parish’s positivity rate on Wednesdays.
This change follows the same gating criteria that Edwards has used to allow bars to offer on-site consumption. And as with bars, if a parish’s percent positivity reaches more than 10 percent for two weeks, the parish’s outdoor sporting events must return to the 25-percent capacity limit.
The new order went into effect on Friday, Oct. 23. The current Phase Three order is set to expire on Friday, Nov. 6.
Edwards said he made the decision to modify the Phase Three order after meeting House Speaker Clay Schexnayder and Senate President Page Cortez.
Despite the increase in capacity, Edwards said fans will be required to wear masks and maintain social distance. He also said those who have underlying health conditions that make them vulnerable to COVID-19 should not attend crowded events like football games that could put their health at great risk.
“After meeting with the leaders of both the House and Senate and considering their requests, I have agreed to make this change in a way that is safe, reasonable and will help more fans enjoy seeing their favorite teams play,” Edwards said in a statement.
“Using the percent positivity as the guide is important because it helps to determine the rate of community spread, which is the safest, most responsible and consistent way to move forward.”
So far, 26 parishes meet the criteria to allow 50-percent capacity at outdoor sporting events: Assumption, Avoyelles, Catahoula, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Evangeline, Grant, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafayette, Madison, Orleans, Rapides, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Terrebonne, Vermilion, West Feliciana, and Winn.
Unlike with bars, Edwards said in a press conference Thursday that eligible parishes won’t have to opt in to take advantage of the capacity increase.
In the most recent reporting period Oct. 8-14, Livingston Parish’s rate of positivity was 9.50 percent, nearly twice the benchmark set by health officials to allow more fans at outdoor sporting events.
This marked a steep increase from the week before, when the rate of positivity was 5.80 percent for Oct. 1-7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.