DENHAM SPRINGS -- Community-wide events and programs are feeling the effects of the novel coronavirus, which has reached 67 presumptive cases in Louisiana as of Saturday afternoon.
Relive WWII Weekend, an immersive living history event that was scheduled for April 3-4 in downtown Denham Springs, has been cancelled, the Merchants Association announced Saturday.
This comes a day after Tony Jarreau, owner of Jarreau Entertainment, announced that the Fifth Annual Denham Springs Fair was also cancelled due to the coronavirus.
Additionally, all programs and outreach activities at the Livingston Parish Library have been cancelled, Director Giovanni Tairov announced Friday afternoon. The cancellation runs through March 31 and may extend past that date.
In accordance with Edwards’ proclamation, Livingston Parish School Public Schools Athletic Director Steve Parrill told The News on Friday that “all school and extracurricular activities are cancelled or postponed at this point.” This includes games, practices, proms, anything that falls under extracurricular or go-curricular activities.
The wide-spread cancellations are in response to Gov. John Bel Edwards’ order to close all public K-12 schools and ban public gatherings of 250 people or more through April 13.
