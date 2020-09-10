The 2020 Livingston Parish Fair has been cancelled, according to Livingston Parish Fair President Lynn Sibley.
The decision was made as the state continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic.
“It is with regret, we, The Livingston Parish Fair Association, Inc., have decided to cancel the 2020 Fair,” Sibley said in a statement.
“With the COVID crisis, all the regulations imposed in our current Phase II, and very little reprieve if and when we get to Phase III, we feel it is in the best interest of our community, to cancel the 2020 Fair.”
Sibley said the decision to cancel was made “with the utmost diligence and respect to our community and faithful supporters.”
“As much as our community needs a lift for our citizens and our economy, many of our participants are school children, special needs, and the elderly, we cannot put anyone at a greater risk of infection,” Sibley said.
Traditionally held every year in October, the Livingston Parish Fair was launched in 1937 before being moved to its current facility off of Hwy. 190 in the early 1940s.
This marks the fourth time the fair has been cancelled in its history, most recently in the aftermath of the Great Flood of 2016 when the fairgrounds served as a holding area for flood-damaged vehicles.
The event was earlier scrapped in 2005 after Hurricane Katrina and one year during World War II. The Livingston train derailment in 1982 forced postponement from its traditional October run to November.
In addition to midway rides, games, and food, the fair features various exhibits, an academic fun bowl, a talent show, a spelling bee hosted by The Livingston Parish News, a day for children with special needs, a beauty pageant, and a two-night rodeo, among other activities.
Sibley said the attention of the Livingston Parish Fair Association’s is now turned toward making next year’s fair, which is currently scheduled to run Oct. 5-10, 2021, “better than ever.”
“Please keep our organization, our carnival provider and their families, our many loyal supporters and vendors in your prayers,” Sibley said. “This Covid Crisis has taken a toll on many lives and our way of life. May your families be safe and well in the year to come.”
