Region 9 of the Office of Public Health will be offering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to those who are eligible, according to the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (LOHSEP).
Also known as the Northshore, Region 9 comprises Livingston, St. Helena, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, and Washington parishes.
The Office of Public Health Region 9 will hold three vaccination clinics this week, including one in Livingston Parish. The clinics will be held at the following locations:
-- Livingston Parish Fairgrounds, 13325 Florida Blvd., Livingston (10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 10)
-- Florida Parishes Arena, 1301 NW Central Avenue, Amite (10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 11)
-- Washington Parish Fairgrounds, 100 Main Street, Franklinton (10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 11)
People can pre-register using the following link: https://laredcap.oph.dhh.la.gov/surveys/?s=RCD74AWXHH.
People can also call any of the Region 9 Parish Health Units for assistance with registration if they do not have access to the internet and/or technology devices (computer, smart phone, registration link, etc.).
Those who arrive without an appointment will not be vaccinated, per guidelines from the Louisiana Department of Health. People must also meet the current vaccination priority groups listed below to be vaccinated.
The following populations in Phase 1B, Tier 1 can make appointments to receive a COVID-19 vaccine:
-- Persons 65 and older
-- Dialysis providers and patients
-- Ambulatory and outpatient providers and staff: Behavioral health providers and staff; urgent care clinic providers and staff; community care providers and staff; dental providers and staff
-- Professional home care providers (including hospice workers) and home care recipients (including older and younger people with disabilities over the age of 16 who receive community or home-based care, as well as clients of home health agencies)
-- Interpreters and Support Service Providers (SSPs) working in community and clinic-based settings, and clients who are both deaf and blind
-- Health-related support personnel (lab staff, mortuary staff who have contact with corpses, pharmacy staff)
-- Schools of allied health students, residents and staff.
