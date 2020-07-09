Livingston Parish Fire Protection District No. 4 will conduct site visits to local businesses over the next several weeks to ensure business regulations amid the coronavirus pandemic are being followed, according to a press release.
This goes along with Gov. John Bel Edwards’ stated goal to “increase enforcement” of restrictions for businesses under Phase Two, which include 50-percent limits on capacity for most businesses and mask-wearing for all employees dealing directly with the public.
As Louisiana experiences a surge in new cases and hospitalizations, Edwards has said the state will be “more robust” in enforcement of business restrictions.
Along with District No. 4, the “Open Safely” courtesy visits may also be conducted by the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal, the Louisiana Department of Health, and Louisiana ATC.
During the visits, officials will be checking the spacing, capacity, mask-wearing, and sanitation practices in local businesses.
The visits are intended to educate local businesses on the requirements and suggestions set in place by Edwards for the current phase of reopening. Currently, Phase Two guidelines will be applicable. Louisiana will be under Phase Two until at least July 24.
District No. 4 operates from 10 modern fire stations positioned strategically throughout the district, which mostly covers the City of Walker.
During a press conference on Wednesday, Edwards said the State Fire Marshal’s Office had conducted around 3,100 “site visits” over the previous 10 days to see if businesses are following the mandates in place.
According to Edwards, inspectors were “getting compliance almost in every case on the spot,” and he was unaware of any citations being handed down. Follow-up visits to businesses will begin soon, Edwards said, and if there are repeat violations, “you may see action taken.”
Edwards said the emphasis on compliance checks is to ensure that the state doesn’t go backward in its reopening plan. Phase Two was originally scheduled to expire on June 26, but Edwards extended it another 28 days after the state failed to see decreases in new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and people reporting COVID-like symptoms over a 14-day period.
The governor said the recent spike in cases and hospitalizations — which is starting to rival the virus’ peak in early April — reaffirmed to him that the decision not to enter Phase Three and remain in Phase Two “was the right decision.”
“I can only imagine what the case would be if we removed restrictions further,” he said.
While Louisiana is “nowhere near” overwhelming its capacity to deliver healthcare — a real fear in the virus’ initial outbreak in March and April — Edwards added that “we will get there” if the state doesn’t flatten the curve like it did three months ago.
Louisiana is currently at more than 1,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations for the first time since May 19, while ventilator usage is above 100 for the first time since May 28.
The governor said he is not yet contemplating imposing additional restrictions on businesses to curb the spread of COVID-19 but will consider further action if it becomes evident that it is needed.
“We still remain focused on getting more compliance with the existing measures,” Edwards said. “If this proves to be insufficient to getting our numbers back under control, we will do whatever is necessary to make sure that we don’t lose the capacity in our hospitals to deliver life-saving care.”
He also encouraged the public to avoid patronizing businesses that are not adhering to mitigation measures.
“We don’t want to close more businesses if we can avoid it, but we also don’t want a few bad actors and people who are just not honoring the restrictions that are in place... to prevent us from continuing to move forward,” Edwards said. “We’re going to be more robust in our enforcement.”
“We’re encouraging every business, every venue to do everything they can to comply with the restrictions in place. I’m also requesting the general public to not patronize businesses not conducting themselves in a safe manner.”
Business owners can visit https://opensafely.la.gov/ to download the documents for Phase One and Phase Two. They can also register their business to receive updates as the state moves through the different phases of reopening.
Anyone in need of assistance with locating the correct documents pertaining to their business can email Fireprevention@LPFPD4.com, call the office at (225) 664-7123 or contact the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal.
