Livingston Parish government and council offices will remain closed through April 30 in accordance with Gov. John Bel Edwards’ extended “stay at home” order, according to a proclamation signed by Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks.
The extra measures are being made amid the novel coronavirus, which reached more than 14,800 reported cases and 512 deaths in Louisiana on Monday.
Ricks’ newest proclamation, signed April 4, “fully” supports and emulates the provisions implemented by Edwards, who extended the length of time that schools and some businesses are closed and continues limits on the size of gatherings to 10 people or less.
The proclamation also encourages all residents to limit exposure to the virus by following the “stay at home” order, maintaining a social distance of at least 6 feet, washing and sanitizing hands, and seeking medical attention if symptoms appear.
Ricks said his office will continue to monitor the situation and make further decisions with guidance from the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, the Louisiana Department of Health, the Center for Disease Control, and the U.S. government.
Last week, Ricks told The News he had no intention of setting a parish-wide curfew or closing the parish’s waterways. However, he said those decisions could change if new factors arise or if there is “continued disregard.”
The novel coronavirus reached 79 reported cases in Livingston Parish on Monday, a jump of 12 from the previous day.
