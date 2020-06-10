It’s now been a full week since the last time Livingston Parish reported a new death related to the novel coronavirus, the longest stretch of time without a new fatality in the parish since the beginning of April.
As of Wednesday, the local death toll stands at 31, according to figures from the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH). Livingston Parish hasn’t reported a new COVID-19 related death since June 3.
Across the state, the novel coronavirus has been confirmed in the deaths of 2,855 Louisiana residents since March, accounting for roughly 6 percent of all positive cases (44,030 as of Wednesday).
But while the novel coronavirus has proven to be particularly deadly in parishes such as Orleans, Jefferson, East Baton Rouge, St. Tammany, and Caddo, those devastating effects haven’t been as widespread in Livingston Parish.
Livingston Parish reported its first COVID-19 death on April 1, approximately 13 days after the first confirmed case. It didn’t report its next death until April 13, the longest stretch between deaths since the outbreak of the disease.
The period from April 13-22 was the deadliest stretch in Livingston Parish yet, with nine deaths reported in that 10-day span. Since then, the parish has reported 21 deaths in 57 days, or one almost every three days.
Even compared to its direct neighbors, Livingston Parish has been spared.
Of the five parishes (St. Helena, Livingston, St. Tammany, Washington, and Tangipahoa) in LDH Region 9, only St. Helena Parish has had a smaller death toll from the novel coronavirus (one death off of 51 cases) than Livingston Parish. St. Helena Parish, however, has a population roughly not even one-tenth the size of Livingston Parish (10,132).
St. Tammany, by far the most populated of the five-parish region, has suffered the most deaths in the area, with 166 fatalities off of 1,872 confirmed cases.
But despite having smaller populations than Livingston Parish (139,567), both Washington and Tangipahoa parishes have reported more COVID-19 deaths. Tangipahoa, which has 5,790 less people than Livingston, has confirmed 10 more deaths (41), while Washington, which has 93,182 less people, has confirmed 11 more (42).
Along with Washington and Tangipahoa parishes, there are a total of 12 parishes with smaller populations than Livingston Parish that have nonetheless suffered more COVID-19 related deaths.
They are: Ascension (58), Iberia (41), Iberville (43), Lafourche (76), Rapides (41), St. Charles (45), St. John the Baptist (83), St. Landry (54), St. Mary (32), and Terrebonne (56).
West Baton Rouge Parish, which boasts 113,140 less people than Livingston Parish, has suffered the same amount of COVID-19 fatalities (31).
Speaking with WVLA NBC Local 33 earlier this week, Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks called it “a blessing” that the parish hasn’t had more COVID-19 related deaths, saying it wouldn’t have been possible “without the cooperation from residents and businesses.”
“We’re following the social distancing guidelines and I think that made a difference,” Ricks said in the interview.
Below is a breakdown of the COVID-19 deaths by date in Livingston Parish.
April 1 - one death
April 13 - two deaths
April 14 - one death
April 15 - one death
April 17 - two deaths
April 18 - one death
April 21 - one death
April 22 - one death
April 23 - one death
April 28 - two deaths
April 29 - one death
April 30 - one death
May 2 - one death
May 5 - two deaths
May 7 - one death
May 8 - two deaths
May 9 - one death
May 10 - two deaths
May 13 - one less death
May 16 - one death
May 17 - one death
May 19 - one death
May 25 - one death
May 30 - one death
May 31 - one death
June 2 - one death
June 3 - one death
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.