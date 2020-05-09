Some professionals in the real estate world in March braced for a potentially poor April.
That didn't happen, as Livingston Parish home sales rose month-over-month as well as year-over-year through April 30.
Many of them hope the momentum will continue into May as individuals return to work and learn how mitigate and socially distance during showings and listing appointments.
Through April 2020, 634 detached, single-family homes have sold in Livingston Parish, an increase of 79 from the 555 sold through the same time period in 2019. That was a difference in $131 million of inventory moved in 2020, as opposed to $108 million in 2019 - a $23 million difference.
Part of that difference wasn't just the volume of homes sold, but also average sold price which increased $13,000, per home, year-over-year from $193,000 to $207,000.
Median home price increase $8,000, as well, from $182,000 to $190,000.
The most expensive home sold during 2020, so far, was a 3,784 square foot home on Hammack Road in south Denham Springs. The sales price was $895,000, or $236.52 per square foot, which sat on four acres. It had four bedrooms and three bathrooms.
The home closed in January and had been on the market 52 days.
The average days on market for all homes sold was 82, with a 42 median.
Usually, home buyers who are financing a purchase have to go through roughly a 30 day process to get approval on financing, as well as an inspection period on the loan. Some agents are concerned about way May and June may bring, as financing requirements tighten from larger lenders.
However, agents are reporting on social media that they are preforming 'social distancing showings' and homes are being sold to more specific buyers.
