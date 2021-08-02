Livingston Parish school leaders have released the district’s COVID-19 guidelines for the upcoming school year, which starts next week.
In a statement released Monday afternoon, Superintendent Joe Murphy said the district of 26,000 students and 4,000 employees will require face masks while indoors in adherence to the governor’s renewed mask mandate.
On Monday, Gov. John Bel Edwards reissued a statewide mask mandate, which will be in effect until Sept. 1 for everyone 5 years of age and older as well as anyone enrolled in kindergarten.
Edwards, who discontinued his previous masking requirement in May, said the decision to reimpose the mandate was due to the drastic rise in new cases, percent positivity, and hospitalizations, all of which are growing at unprecedented rates in Louisiana.
And unlike previous surges, this fourth one being fueled by the more transmissible Delta has had an adverse effect on children.
“We can’t send children into schools unvaccinated and unmasked,” Edwards said.
Edwards’ mandate applies to K-12 schools, universities, and other higher education institutions. In accordance with new guidance from the CDC, all people on campuses are to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status.
“Livingston Parish Public Schools will comply with the state guidelines, just as we have throughout the past year, in our response to health concerns caused by the COVID pandemic,” Murphy said in a statement.. “Our greatest responsibility has been, and will always be, the health and safety of our students and employees.”
In Livingston Parish, the 2021-22 school year begins on Aug. 11, when students whose last names begin with A-K return to campus. Students whose last names begin with L-Z will report on Aug. 12.
All students will report to campus Aug. 13.
Per Murphy, the district’s guidelines include the following:
-- Facial coverings or masks will be required for K-12 students and all employees for indoor activities, per Gov. Edwards’ proclamation.
-- Facial coverings are required of all drivers and all passengers on school busses.
-- Temperature checks will not be required upon entering the campus; however, they will occur if school officials suspect a student or employee may have a fever. Persons with a fever will be sent home, and they will be asked to remain off campus until they are free of fever for 24 hours.
-- All classrooms, busses, restrooms and “high-touch” surfaces on campuses will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected daily.
Quarantines will be required of all positive cases, according to the guidelines. Some specific guidelines for individual circumstances include:
-- Quarantines can end after 10 days without testing if the person is not exhibiting symptoms.
-- Quarantines can end after 7 days if the individual takes a COVID PCR/molecular test receiving negative results and they are exhibiting no symptoms.
Contact tracing and quarantine guidelines for individuals potentially exposed in a school setting will be followed according to the following circumstances:
-- Close contacts for those who are fully vaccinated and remain asymptomatic will not be required to quarantine.
-- Close contacts for those not vaccinated who were wearing a mask at the time of exposure, and the positive case was also wearing a mask, will not be required to quarantine.
-- Close contacts for those not vaccinated who were not wearing a mask at the time of exposure, and/or the positive case was not wearing a mask, will be required to quarantine.
-- All close contact quarantines are subject to the same return policy as positive cases: They may return if they are symptom-free without a test after 10 days or return after 7 days with a negative COVID PCR/molecular test.
To view the guidelines, click here.
