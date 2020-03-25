The Livingston Parish Library may be closed due to the novel coronavirus, but access to free wifi is not.
Free wifi access is available at all five branches and the administrative building of the Livingston Parish Library, Director Giovanni Tairov announced Wednesday.
Patrons can access the “high-speed internet 24/7” from any LPL parking lot while sitting in their cars, Tairov said. A password is not required.
“Simply park in one of our branch's parking lots and you can access our high-speed internet 24/7,” Tairov said. No password needed.”
All Livingston Parish Library facilities have been closed to the public amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has spiked to 1,795 positive cases and 65 deaths in Louisiana, according to the latest figures from the Department of Health.
Tairov said the hope is to resume services “in some capacity” on Monday, April 13, “unless the circumstances dictate the extension of these safety measures.” The system-wide closure adheres to Gov. John Bel Edwards’ “stay at home” order that will be in effect through Sunday, April 12.
The LPL’s online resources remain operational “24/7,” Tairov said. A patron’s library card gives free access to online tutoring sessions, professional training courses, and a supply of e-books, e-magazines, e-audiobooks, and online movies.
People can register for cards on the library’s website, www.mylpl.info, and receive it electronically.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.