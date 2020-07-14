The Livingston Parish Library has announced the reopening dates for two branches that were closed due to the novel coronavirus.

The Denham Springs-Walker Branch, the most frequented of the library system’s five branches, will reopen on Wednesday, July 15.

The Main Branch in Livingston will reopen on Saturday, July 18.

All branches will return to Phase Two hours of operation and services upon reopening, the library said on its website.

The latest announcement comes four days after the library system reopened its Albany-Springfield Branch, which along with the Main Branch was shut down after it was learned that employees may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The Denham Springs-Walker Branch was shut down on June 30 after a staff member tested positive.

Only two branches, the Watson Branch and South Branch, have yet to close since the library entered its reopening plan.

All five branches of the Livingston Parish Library system as well as the administrative building closed to the public on March 21 due to the spread of the coronavirus, which struck Louisiana harder than all but a handful of states in the initial outbreak.

After taking measures to ensure buildings were “clean and safe for patrons,” the library introduced a four-phase reopening plan that officially began on May 11 when employees returned to the branches under social distancing guidelines.

Phase Two began on June 8, when patrons were allowed inside LPL buildings at 50-percent capacity. Under Phase Two, branches are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. as well as on weekends with varying hours of operation.

In the second phase, the first hour of operation at each branch is reserved for vulnerable members of the community, and the library is also offering curbside pickup for those who don’t wish to enter a branch.

The last two phases of the library’s reopening plan will be determined at later dates in adherence to federal and state government guidelines as well as information from the Center for Disease Control (CDC).

On Tuesday, the library system announced it would require face masks for patrons who enter a branch or use the library’s curbside service. The move was made in adherence to a statewide mask mandate from Gov. John Bel Edwards, whose newest proclamation requiring people to wear face masks went into effect on Monday, July 13.

According to the proclamation, people 8 years of age and older are required to wear face masks both indoors and outdoors when social distancing is not possible, though there are a few exceptions.

For more information, visit the LPL's COVID-19 Update Center at www.mylpl.info/coronavirus.