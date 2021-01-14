Comic Con is still on.
Despite challenges from the coronavirus pandemic, the Livingston Parish Library has announced it plans to hold Comic Con, a yearly event that invites people to celebrate their favorite fandoms.
Instead of a one-day in-person event at an LPL branch, this year’s Comic Con will take place virtually over a one-week span, from Feb. 22-27.
This marks the sixth Comic Con for the library system, which started the annual event in 2015.
“In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent restrictions on gatherings, the Livingston Parish Library (LPL) announces that its sixth annual comic con event will be fully hosted online with programs and events scheduled for over the course of a week,” the library said in a statement.
“The virtual event will be hosted February 22 – 27 with all programs hosted on the Library’s social media channels.”
Inspired by the mega-event that takes place annually in San Diego, the library’s Comic Con is Livingston Parish’s own celebration of comic books, movies, television, video games, and all things pop culture.
It started as a kickoff to the library’s summer reading program but has since grown into its own event. In recent years, it has been one of the library’s biggest single-day draws, exceeded only by the annual book festival.
Comic Con typically includes a variety of games and activities as well as interactions with local authors and illustrators. Last year’s event was headlined by Claudia Gray, a New York Times bestselling science fiction writer who has penned several titles set in the “Star Wars” universe in addition to her own original novels.
Visitors are also welcome to cosplay as their favorite comic book, movie, and television show characters.
Details on this year’s virtual event — dubbed “Comicpalooza” — will be released in late January on the LPL’s website. Patrons may visit www.mylpl.info/ComicCon for a list of programs, schedule, and more.
