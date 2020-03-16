The Livingston Parish Library has cancelled public access to its facilities, computers, meetings rooms, and other spaces through April 13 in response to the novel coronavirus, Director Giovanni Tairov announced Monday.
The five-branch library system will provide curbside service for patrons to pick up materials placed on hold, and it will offer the following phone and online services for its patrons: reference services, book-a-librarian services, reader’s advisory (what to read next) services, and access to the library’s online content via the Digital Library.
Tairov said the library will reevaluate its modified service plan on Monday, April 6, and make a decision on how to proceed based “on the current recommendations of local, state and national health and emergency preparedness officials.”
This latest announcement comes three days after the library system said it was cancelling all of its programs and outreach activities due to the novel coronavirus, which as of 5:30 p.m. on Monday, March 16, had reached 136 confirmed cases in Louisiana and resulted in three deaths, according to the Department of Health.
“The decision to limit access to our facilities is not one we take lightly,” Tairov said in a statement. “Libraries play a vital role in providing access to information and materials to the public, but the safety of our patrons and staff is our top priority as we work to help contain the spread of the coronavirus.”
On Monday, Tairov said all materials checked out through the LPL’s curbside service will be due back within four weeks of checkout, including materials that typically checkout for a shorter period of time, such as movies, television series, and video games.
The library is also asking patrons to not return books during the next month. All materials that have already been checked out may be kept until Wednesday, April 15, or until the library announces its official branch reopening date, Tairov said.
Additionally, the library is asking patrons “to help us in our efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 when using our curbside service” by not coming to any of its branches if they are “showing symptoms, have had a fever in the last 24 hours, or otherwise think you may have or need to be tested for COVID-19.”
However, the LPL’s Digital Library is available to patrons “24/7,” Tairov said. This gives people access to the library’s database of eBooks, audiobooks, movies, TV series, music, and newspapers.
The Livingston Parish Library also issued a list of modified hours for its five branches. They are as follows:
- Denham Springs-Walker Branch: Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Albany-Springfield Branch, Main Branch, South Branch, Watson Branch: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
