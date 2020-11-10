For the second time in a week, the Livingston Parish Library is shutting a branch down due to the novel coronavirus.

The Albany-Springfield Branch will close temporarily beginning Nov. 10 after a staff member tested positive for the COVID-19, according to a statement via social media.

The library system, which has five branches scattered across the parish, made the announcement Monday afternoon, marking the second LPL branch to close in the last seven days for COVID-19 related reasons.

On Nov. 4, the library system announced it was shutting down the Watson Branch after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

No reopening date has been set for either branch.

“Due to a positive COVID-19 test of a staff member, the Albany-Springfield Branch will close temporarily beginning Tuesday, November 10,” the library system said. “Stay tuned to our website and social media channels for more information.”

The recent closures mark the first reported COVID-19 related shut downs at the library since July, when three branches were closed after staff members either tested positive for COVID-19 or were exposed to the disease.

The Livingston Parish Library system entered Phase Three in its reopening plan on Sept. 14, which saw branches return to normal hours of operation.

For patrons of the Watson and Albany-Springfield branches, the LPL Digital Library remains available at www.mylpl.info/DigitalLibrary.