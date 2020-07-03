The Livingston Parish Library has now shut down three of its five branches due to the novel coronavirus, which is seeing a resurgence in Louisiana.

On Friday, library officials announced they were shutting down the Main Branch in Livingston and the Albany-Springfield Branch in Albany “due to the threat of the COVID-19 exposure.”

Earlier this week, the library closed the Denham Springs-Walker Branch after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. The library did not say whether staff members tested positive at the other two branches.

All three branches are closed until further notice.

“Due to the threat of COVID-19 exposure, the Main, Denham Springs-Walker, and Albany-Springfield Branches will be closed until further notice,” the library said in a statement. “Please stay tuned to our website and social media channels for more information.”

The other two branches still open to the public are the South Branch and the Watson Branch.

During the temporary closure, early voting will continue in an isolated area of the Denham Springs-Walker Branch.

The announcement comes as Louisiana grapples with a surge in new cases of the novel coronavirus. On Friday, health officials reported 1,728 new cases to bring the total case count to 63,289.

That’s the sixth time since June 23 that the state has confirmed at least 1,000 new cases in a single day.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, also continued their upward trajectory on Friday, rising by 12 overnight to reach 852.

Overall, COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased in 14 of the Department of Health’s last 17 updates. Since June 14, they’ve gone up by 310.