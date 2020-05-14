Curbside comes early.

In response to Gov. John Bel Edwards’ announcement this week that Louisiana will enter Phase One of reopening the state, the Livingston Parish Library has announced modifications to its own phased-reopening plan.

Curbside pickup services will now start three days earlier on Friday, May 15, at all five branches from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. The service will then resume on Monday, May 18, under modified hours.

The change in the LPL phased-reopening plan was made to better align with guidelines provided from the governor’s office amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a press release. Hours for curbside service beginning on Monday, May 18, are as follows:

-- Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (all branches)

-- Saturday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. (all branches)

-- Sunday, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. (Denham Springs-Walker Branch only)

Curbside pickup services will not be available May 16-17.

The library originally introduced curbside pickup in late-March to help slow the spread of COVID-19 among its staff and patrons. Curbside pickup is a contactless service that allows patrons to reserve items through the library’s online catalog for pickup at their desired branch. Patrons are also able to contact their local branch via telephone to reserve an item for checkout.

Curbside pickup is part of the library’s phased reopening approach for its physical locations. The Livingston Parish Library encompasses five branches that have all been closed to the public since March 21 in adherence to Edwards’ stay-at-home order, which ends May 15.

The LPL Reopening Plan will consist of four phases, and the timetable for Phases Two, Three, and Four will be determined at a later date in adherence to federal and state government guidelines as well as information from the Center for Disease Control (CDC).

Phase One began on Monday, when library staff returned to their branches. Although branches will remain closed to the public throughout Phase One, patrons will be allowed to contact branches with questions regarding their account and assistance accessing items in the LPL’s digital library.

In preparation of the phased reopening, the library system has implemented several precautions to ensure all buildings are clean and safe. Additionally, the library will increase the frequency of cleaning and sanitizing of high-traffic areas throughout each branch.

For more information on Curbside Pickup, please visit the LPL website at www.mylpl.info/curbside-pickup. To view details of the LPL’s phased-reopening plan, visit www.mylpl.info/coronavirus.