The Livingston Parish Library has opened its doors to the public.

After closing all of its facilities amid the coronavirus pandemic, the library system reopened its branches to patrons for the first time in more than two months on Monday, June 8, the next step in its phased reopening plan.

The move came in response to Gov. John Bel Edwards’ proclamation that pushed the state to Phase Two of the Resilient Louisiana strategic plan to loosen business restrictions and activities in the ongoing fight against the novel coronavirus.

In a statement, LPL Director Giovanni Tairov expressed excitement about the branches reopening to the public, saying he has visited several branches this week and found “readers are back and are actively using their local libraries.”

“Everyone on the Livingston Parish Library team is happy to see our branches reopen,” he said. “We have been patiently waiting for the moment when we could invite our patrons back to our beautiful buildings. It took very careful planning and additional precautionary measures to ensure that our facilities are safe for our community to use.”

The LPL’s own Reopening Plan consists of four phases, with Phase One beginning May 11 when employees returned to the branches under social distancing guidelines. Phase Two began on Monday, and the last two phases will be determined at later dates in adherence to federal and state government guidelines as well as information from the Center for Disease Control (CDC).

The library system, which has five branches scattered across Livingston Parish, will operate at reduced numbers during Phase Two, about 50 percent capacity in all areas. The library will still offer curbside pickup for those who don’t wish to enter a branch.

All LPL branches have been closed to patrons since March 21, in adherence to Edwards’ stay-at-home order that was eventually lifted on May 15.

In preparation of reopening to the public, the library system has taken several measures “to ensure all buildings are clean and safe for patrons,” Tairov said.

Precautions include installing acrylic sneeze guards at all service stations, increasing cleaning and sanitizing of high-traffic areas, and adding signs to remind patrons to follow social distancing protocols.

Other measures include adding hand sanitizer stations throughout all branches, quarantining returned library items for at least three days before they’re cleaned and returned to circulation, and requiring library staff members to wear personal protective equipment (PPE) to protect themselves and patrons.

The library will also continue curbside service for the vulnerable and at-risk patrons who can search the LPL online catalog or contact their branch directly to reserve items for pickup.

Phase Two hours of operation will be from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturdays at all branches. The Denham Springs-Walker Branch, the most visited of the five, will also be open from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Saturdays and from 2-6 p.m. on Sundays.

Additionally, the first hour at all branch locations will be reserved for vulnerable and at-risk patrons.

Under Phase Two, self-service printing — which is free until the end of 2020 — will be available to library cardholders and guest accounts. Faxing services, however, will remain unavailable.

The Idea Lab located at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch will remain closed during Phase Two, though 3D printing will resume at all locations. Submissions may be turned in online, and items may be picked up at the circulation desk of the patron’s desired branch.

Wi-Fi services will remain available at all branches 24/7. Access to Wi-Fi was extended to branch parking lots for patrons in late March.

Virtual programs will continue on the library’s social media platforms, but meeting and study room access at all branches will remain unavailable in Phase Two. Outreach services will resume in a limited capacity, following strict health and safety protocols.

Computer Lab access will also resume in Phase Two, with access being limited to 30 percent capacity at each location. Public computers will be available until 15 minutes before closing, and usage is restricted to one hour.

Additionally, no personal help will be provided due to social distancing protocols, and all computer equipment will be wiped down and sanitized between use. Patrons are also asked to bring their own headphones, which will not be made available by the library.

The library will operate under these restrictions and modified hours until entering Phase Three, when all library branches will resume normal hours of operation and meeting rooms will be made available for community and civic meetings with social distancing guidelines.

Fax services will also resume under Phase Three, and study room access will be restricted to one individual at a time.

In Phase Four, patrons will be able to reserve study rooms without restrictions, and the library system will resume its outreach services, programming, and events.