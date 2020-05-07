The Livingston Parish Library has extended its current closure through May 15 amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, Director Giovanni Tairov said in a statement.
The closure coincides with Gov. John Bel Edwards’ current stay-at-home order, which runs until May 15. Edwards is expected to make an announcement regarding his current order on or by May 11.
Due dates for all materials currently borrowed from the library have been extended to Sunday, May 31, Tairov said in the statement. Patrons are advised to not return any items to LPL branches until the library system reopens.
No fines will be incurred during this period as a result of the library’s fine free policy, according to the statement.
The Livingston Parish Library encompasses five branches scattered across the parish. They have been closed to the public since March 21.
“[The] Livingston Parish Library is committed to serving the public while also working to ensure the safety and health of our patrons, staff, and our community,” Tairov said in the statement. “Stay connected to our website and social media channels for details on the LPL’s phased reopening plan.”
Despite closing the branches to the public, the LPL’s online resources will remain operational “24/7.” A patron’s library card gives free access to online tutoring sessions, professional training courses, and a supply of e-books, e-magazines, e-audiobooks, and online movies.
People can register for cards on the library’s website, www.mylpl.info, and receive it electronically.
Free wifi access is also available at all LPL five branches and the administrative building, giving patrons access to “high-speed internet 24/7” from any LPL parking lot while sitting in their cars. A password is not required.
Since the closures have been in effect, the library has implemented many online resources to keep patrons engaged, such as book talks, storytime sessions, arts and crafts, and even gardening.
To see other offerings from the Livingston Parish Library, click here.
