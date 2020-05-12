While the state works in phases to reopen amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, so, too, does your local library.
The Livingston Parish Library will implement a phased reopening plan for its physical locations to ensure safety for its patrons and staff, Director Giovanni Tairov has announced.
The LPL Reopening Plan will consist of four phases, and the timetable for each Phase Two, Three, and Four will be determined at a later date in adherence to federal and state government guidelines as well as information from the Center for Disease Control (CDC).
The goal of the library system’s phased reopening plan, according to Tairov’s statement, is “to protect both library patrons and staff and reduce the chance of exposure to COVID-19 while providing maximum access to all library resources.”
The Livingston Parish Library encompasses five branches scattered across the parish. All been closed to the public since March 21 in adherence to Gov. John Bel Edwards’ stay-at-home order.
On Monday, the governor announced that Louisiana would enter into Phase One of reopening the state on Friday, meaning his stay-at-home order will end.
But for the library system, the phased reopening is already underway.
The LPL’s Phase One began on Monday, May 11, when staff members returned to branches. Although branches will remain closed to the public throughout Phase One, patrons will be allowed to contact branches with questions regarding their account and assistance accessing items in the LPL’s digital library.
Beginning next week, patrons will also be able to return borrowed items to LPL branches. Returned items will be quarantined “for a minimum of three days” before being cleaned and returned into circulation.
The LPL has extended due dates for all currently borrowed materials to Sunday, May 31, to allow patrons extended time to return items. No fines will be incurred during this period as a result of the library’s fine free policy.
In preparation of the phased reopening, the library system has implemented several precautions to ensure all buildings are clean and safe. Additionally, the library will increase the frequency of cleaning and sanitizing of high-traffic areas throughout each branch.
This includes, but is not limited to, door handles, keyboards, desks, chairs, bathrooms, water fountains, and all equipment used by staff.
While the library prepares to reopen and branches remain closed to the public, the LPL’s online resources will remain operational “24/7.” A patron’s library card gives free access to online tutoring sessions, professional training courses, and a supply of e-books, e-magazines, e-audiobooks, and online movies.
People can register for cards on the library’s website, www.mylpl.info, and receive it electronically.
Free wifi access is also available at all LPL five branches and the administrative building, giving patrons access to “high-speed internet 24/7” from any LPL parking lot while sitting in their cars. A password is not required.
Since the closures have been in effect, the library has implemented many online resources to keep patrons engaged, such as book talks, storytime sessions, arts and crafts, and even gardening.
To see other offerings from the Livingston Parish Library, click here.
Below is an itinerary for the Livingston Parish Library’s phased reopening plan.
Phase One
-- Staff begins to return to branches on Monday, May 11 while adhering to best social distancing practices.
-- Branches will remain closed to the public, although patrons may contact their local branch with questions regarding their account and assistance accessing items in the LPL Digital Library.
-- Patrons can begin placing library items on hold for curbside pickup. Curbside Pickup is currently scheduled to begin on Monday, May 18.
-- eBooks, Movies, Magazines, Audiobooks, and more will remain available via the Digital Library. Patrons can access these items using their Livingston Parish Library card.
-- Due dates for all physical materials currently borrowed from the library have been extended to Sunday, May 31.
-- Hours of operation: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. (all branches)
Phase Two
-- Date to be determined, based on state and federal guidelines.
-- Library branches reopen to the public. Patrons will be allowed to enter branches while adhering to social distancing guidelines provided by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
-- The first hour of operation at each branch will be reserved for vulnerable members of the community.
-- Computer lab access at all branches will resume with modifications to ensure social distancing guidelines are properly met. Access to computer labs will be restricted to a one-hour time limit to maximize availability.
-- Self-service printing and copying services will resume.
-- The Idea Lab at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch will remain closed; however, 3D print services will resume at all locations. Submissions may be submitted online by utilizing the 3D printing reservation form.
-- Meeting room and study room access at all branches will be restricted.
-- Virtual programs continue on the LPL's social media platforms.
-- Monday through Friday hours of operation: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. (all branches);
-- Saturday hours of operation: Albany-Springfield Branch, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.; Denham Springs-Walker Branch and Watson Branch: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Main Branch, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.; South Branch, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
-- Sunday hours of operation: Denham Springs-Walker Branch: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Phase Three
-- Date to be determined, based on state and federal guidelines.
-- Library branches resume normal hours of operation.
-- Meeting rooms available for community and civic meetings, while adhering to social distancing guidelines.
-- Study room access restricted to one individual at a time.
-- Fax services resume.
Phase Four
-- Date to be determined, based on state and federal guidelines.
-- Study room reservations will resume without restrictions.
-- LPL Outreach services resume.
-- Library programming and events resume.
