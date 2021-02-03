The Livingston Parish Library has released its schedule of activities for this year’s Comic Con, which has been converted to a virtual format due to the coronavirus pandemic.
This year’s event will feature author discussions, artists demonstrations, trivia, dancing, music, science exploration, and a movie screening.
Comic Con will run from Feb. 22-27.
This marks the sixth Comic Con for the library system, which started the annual event in 2015. Inspired by the mega-event that takes place annually in San Diego, the library’s Comic Con is Livingston Parish’s own celebration of comic books, movies, television, video games, and all things pop culture.
It started as a kickoff to the library’s summer reading program but has since grown into its own event. In recent years, it has been one of the library’s biggest single-day draws, exceeded only by the annual book festival.
Details on this year’s virtual event — dubbed “Comicpalooza” — will be released in late January on the LPL’s website. Patrons may visit www.mylpl.info/ComicCon for a list of programs, schedule, and more.
Below is the schedule for the Livingston Parish Library’s Comic Con:
Monday, Feb. 22
10 a.m. -- The Dinosaur Experience (Rex’s Tales)
Join everyone’s favorite dinosaur on a Jurassic adventure through the Denham Springs Antique Village and Cavalier House Books.
6 p.m. -- Zombie Asockalypse w/ Jasper Price
Something rotten is going on right under the nose of Suzie Small. Zombie socks are taking over the Small house, and that just stinks. The only way Suzie can put an end to these toe-biters and stop the Zombie Asockalypse is to enlist the help of her little brother Zac in finding the culprit responsible.
Is it the Sock Monster in the dryer, maker of mismatched pairs, sending these socks to their zombified fate? Or what about the Bogeyman hiding under Zac’s bed? Can the Smalls sniff out the clues before it’s too late? Viewers will have to follow their nose and Suzie and Zac as they use their brains to save the world from an odorous end.
Tuesday, Feb. 23
10 a.m. -- Artist Spotlight: Winnie Hughes
Join local artist Winnie Hughes as she takes viewers on a fantastical journey and guides them step-by-step to creating something unique and beautiful. A former Montessori teacher, Winnie is a native of south Louisiana. She delights in mixing all sorts of unlikely materials into her artwork. From acrylics and pastels to oils, watercolors, origami paper, glitter, vintage sheet music, maps, and more — Winnie adores up-cycling everyday trash into magical treasure!
7 p.m. -- Author Spotlight: Swearingen Durham
From Lord of The Rings to Jurassic Park to X-men, Swearingen considers himself a fan first and author second. He believes the key to being a good storyteller is to adore stories. His love of characters and adventure found him writing his first works in grade school (even if those works were handwritten and bound with craft yarn). Swear will visit Comicpalooza to talk about his favorite fandoms and his latest YA fantasy novel, “The Blackstone Ritual.”
Wednesday, Feb. 24
10 a.m. -- Star Wars Wacky Wiggles
Did you know that music and dance foster important literacy development in early childhood? Join us for this fun and creative virtual program for children and their caregivers. Come wiggle and groove!
7 p.m. -- Author Spotlight: Bridget Plunkett
Author and creator of “Finn Rogers and The Heart of Elvelon,” a story about beating the odds, sharing life, protecting what’s important, loyalty, and friendship.
Thursday, Feb. 25
10 a.m. -- Talking About Books w/ STARFLEET
Join a lively discussion of galactic reads and graphic novels with members of STARFLEET.
7 p.m. -- WBR Oasis Jazz Band
Members of the WBR Oasis Jazz Band drop by Comicpalooza for a virtual performance.
Friday, Feb. 26
10 a.m. -- Author Spotlight: Stephen J.C. Andes
Long before Superman or Batman made their first appearances, there was Zorro. Born on the pages of the pulps in 1919, Zorro fenced his way through the American popular imagination, carving his signature letter Z into the flesh of evildoers in Old Spanish California. Zorro is the original caped crusader, the first masked avenger, and the character who laid the blueprint for the modern American superhero.
Historian and Latin American studies expert Stephen J. C. Andes unmasks the legends behind Zorro, showing that the origins of America’s first superhero lie in Latinx history and experience. Stephen J.C. Andes received his doctorate at Oxford University and is an associate professor of history at Louisiana State University. He is also the author of “The Mysterious Sofía” and “The Vatican & Catholic Activism in Mexico & Chile.”
1 p.m. -- Artist Spotlight: Jennifer Rowell
The Soapy Cauldron - Join Livingston Parish local Jennifer Rowell as she introduces the basics of soap making and teaches a few tips and tricks along the way. Jennifer is a wife, mom, and a full-time employee of Southeastern that has a habit of watching one too many YouTube tutorials at night when she really should be sleeping. Feeling inspired, Jennifer worked in her mild obsession with all things Harry Potter and a month later, the Soapy Cauldron Shop was born!
7 p.m. -- Trivia Night LIVE! on Zoom: Star Wars and Star Trek Trivia (Ages 12+)
Gather your friends and family, or play it solo; will you be a Trivia master or a dud? One lucky player will win a prize for participating and completing a survey after the program. Participants must register in advance to play Trivia Night LIVE! A valid email address and Zoom account are required.
Saturday, Feb. 27
10 a.m. -- ScienceTellers: Aliens! Escape from Earth
Aliens! Escape from Earth: During a midnight meteor shower, something mysterious falls from the sky — but it’s not a shooting star. Two curious kids venture into the desert to investigate… and find themselves mixed up with visitors from another planet! Pursued by a zany space scientist, Hailey and Caesar must rescue the aliens and get them back to their spaceship before it’s too late! Buckle up for an action-packed, out-of-this-world adventure that explores science concepts like the solar system, desert habitats, and more!
1 p.m. -- Movies Under the Moonlight: “Sonic the Hedgehog”
Join others under the stars for an outdoor showing of “Sonic the Hedgehog” (2020) on the lawn at the Main Branch of the Livingston Parish Library. Free popcorn and free books for all ages will be provided while supplies last. People can also check out the Library Discovery Mobile onsite. Social distancing guidelines will be observed. Each group will be seated in its own designated area (following the 6-foot-safety rule), so grab your masks, blankets, lawn chairs, and feel free to bring your own additional snacks. Please only make one reservation per family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.