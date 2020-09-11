With Louisiana set to enter Phase Three in its reopening plan amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Livingston Parish Library will return to its normal hours of operation, Director Giovanni Tairov has announced.
The change will go into effect on Monday, Sept. 14.
The hours of operation will be as follows:
Albany-Springfield Branch
-- Monday and Wednesday, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
-- Tuesday and Thursday, 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
-- Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
-- Saturday, 10:00 a.m. - 2 p.m.
-- Sunday, closed
Denham Springs-Walker Branch
-- Monday through Thursday, 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
-- Friday and Saturday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
-- Sunday, 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Main Branch
-- Monday and Wednesday, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
-- Tuesday and Thursday, 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
-- Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
-- Saturday, 9:00 a.m. - 3 p.m.
-- Sunday, closed
South Branch
-- Monday and Wednesday, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
-- Tuesday and Thursday, 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
-- Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
-- Saturday, 9:00 a.m. - 1 p.m.
-- Sunday, closed
Watson Branch
-- Monday through Thursday, 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
-- Friday and Saturday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
-- Sunday, closed
The Livingston Parish Library consists of five branches and an administrative building, which all closed to the public when Gov. John Bel Edwards implemented a stay-at-home order in mid-March.
After taking measures to ensure buildings were “clean and safe for patrons,” the library introduced a four-phase reopening plan that officially began on May 11 when employees returned to the branches under social distancing guidelines.
The reopening plan mirrors the phase Edwards has set for the state. On Thursday, Edwards announced the state will move to Phase Three in reopening on Friday, Sept. 11.
Three days later, the local library system will follow suit.
Beginning on Monday, the library system will be in Phase Three, which along with returning to normal hours of operation allows for the lifting of other restrictions, though some will remain in place.
Under Phase Three, meeting rooms at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch and Main Branch in Livingston will be available for community and civic meetings, while adhering to social distancing guidelines. Meeting rooms will be limited to groups of 15 or fewer people, and they will be cleaned and sanitized after use.
Meeting rooms at the South, Watson, and Albany-Springfield branches will not be available during Phase Three.
Patrons may begin to use study rooms in Phase Three, but they will be limited to one person at a time. Desks and chairs will be cleaned and sanitized after use.
The library system will continue curbside service for the vulnerable and at-risk patrons, who can search the LPL online catalog or contact their branch directly to reserve items for pickup.
Patrons and employees will still be required to wear face masks or coverings at all times while inside the library. This is in adherence to Edwards’ statewide mask mandate, which he said will remain intact for Phase Three. Curbside pickup is an alternative for those who cannot wear a mask.
All library programs and events will continue in a virtual format on the LPL’s social media channels, and all previously announced library services and enhanced cleaning protocols will resume in Phase Three.
Precautions from the library over the last six months have included installing acrylic sneeze guards at all service stations, increasing cleaning and sanitizing of high-traffic areas, and adding signs to remind patrons to follow social distancing protocols.
Other measures include adding hand sanitizer stations throughout all branches, quarantining returned library items for at least three days before they’re cleaned and returned to circulation, and requiring library staff members to wear personal protective equipment (PPE) to protect themselves and patrons.
The library will operate under these guidelines until Phase Four, when patrons will be able to reserve study rooms without restrictions and the library system will resume its outreach services, programming, and events.
Wi-Fi services will remain available at all branches 24/7. Access to Wi-Fi was extended to branch parking lots for patrons in late March.
Patrons with questions and inquiries are invited to communicate with the Library by contacting their local branch via telephone, or by chatting with library staff online at www.mylpl.info or text at (225) 396-4LPL (4575).
More information can be found on the LPL’s COVID-19 Update Center at www.mylpl.info/coronavirus.
