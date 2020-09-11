Denham Springs, LA (70726)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early with heavy thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 87F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.