The Albany-Springfield Branch of the Livingston Parish Library will reopen on Friday, July 10, according to LPL Director Giovanni Tairov.

Located on Hwy. 43 near the Albany/Springfield line, the library’s Albany-Springfield Branch closed to the public on June 26 after it was learned that a staff member may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus.

The branch, along with two others since, was closed to the public for two weeks while LPL employees were tested and quarantined.

The closure of the LPL branches comes as Louisiana experiences a surge in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

On Tuesday, the state exceeded 1,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations for the first time since May 19. Health officials also reported around 2,000 new cases — the second time in less than a week there were that many in a single day — to bring the total case count to 68,263.

Locally, Livingston Parish saw its largest single-day increase in new cases for the third time in nearly three weeks and second time in six days, reporting 86 new cases on Tuesday to bring the local case count to 1,267.

This will mark the first branch that will reopen after having to close during the library’s phase reopening plan, which began in mid-May. The others that remain closed are the Denham Springs-Walker (where a staff member tested positive for COVID-19) and the Main Branch in Livingston.

The Watson Branch and South Branch have yet to close since the library entered its reopening plan.

“After closing on June 26, the Albany-Springfield is set to reopen on Friday, July 10,” Tairov said in a statement. “The branch will return to Phase 2 hours of operation and services as outlined in the library's phased reopening plan.

“Reopening dates for the Main Branch in Livingston and Denham Springs-Walker Branch will be announced soon. Stay tuned to the library's website and social media channels for updates.”

All five branches of the Livingston Parish Library system as well as the administrative building closed to the public on March 21 due to the spread of the coronavirus, which struck Louisiana harder than all but a handful of states in the initial outbreak.

After taking measures to ensure buildings were “clean and safe for patrons,” the library introduced a four-phase reopening plan that officially began on May 11 when employees returned to the branches under social distancing guidelines.

Phase Two began on June 8, when patrons were allowed inside LPL buildings at 50-percent capacity. Under Phase Two, branches are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

In the second phase, the first hour of operation at each branch is reserved for vulnerable members of the community, and the library is also offering curbside pickup for those who don’t wish to enter a branch.

The last two phases of the library’s reopening plan will be determined at later dates in adherence to federal and state government guidelines as well as information from the Center for Disease Control (CDC).

To keep buildings clean, the library has installed acrylic sneeze guards at all service stations, increased cleaning and sanitizing of high-traffic areas, and added signs to remind patrons to follow social distancing protocols.

Other measures include adding hand sanitizer stations throughout all branches, quarantining returned library items for at least three days before they’re cleaned and returned to circulation, and requiring library staff members to wear personal protective equipment (PPE) to protect themselves and patrons.