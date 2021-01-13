For the first time in 2021, the Livingston Parish Library is shutting a branch down because of the novel coronavirus.
The Main Branch in Livingston will close temporarily beginning Jan. 13 “due to COVID-19 exposure,” according to a statement via social media.
The library system, which has five branches scattered across the parish, made the announcement Wednesday afternoon, marking the first LPL branch to close for COVID-19 related reasons since November.
This is also the second time that the Main Branch has been forced to shut down, following the first time over the summer when it and two other branches had to close.
No reopening date has yet been set.
“The Main Branch in Livingston will temporarily close Wednesday, January 13 due to exposure to COVID-19,” the library system said. “Please stay tuned to our website and social for details on reopening dates.”
For patrons of the Main Branch, the LPL Digital Library remains available at www.mylpl.info/DigitalLibrary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.