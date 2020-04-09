All branches of the Livingston Parish Library will remain closed until the end of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ “stay at home” order that runs through April 30, according to a statement from LPL Director Giovanni Tairov.
The announcement came the same week Edwards officially extended his order to coincide with mitigation measures taken by President Donald Trump and national health officials amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, which reached more than 17,000 cases and 652 deaths in Louisiana on Wednesday.
Due dates for all materials currently borrowed from the library have been extended to Friday, May 15, Tairov said in the statement. Patrons are advised to not return any items to LPL branches until the library system reopens.
The Livingston Parish Library encompasses five branches scattered across the parish. They have been closed to the public since March 21.
“We will continue to monitor the situation and will provide updates on our social media channels and website at www.mylpl.info,” Tairov said.
Despite closing the branches to the public, the LPL’s online resources will remain operational “24/7,” Tairov said. A patron’s library card gives free access to online tutoring sessions, professional training courses, and a supply of e-books, e-magazines, e-audiobooks, and online movies.
People can register for cards on the library’s website, www.mylpl.info, and receive it electronically.
Free wifi access is also available at all LPL five branches and the administrative building, giving patrons access to “high-speed internet 24/7” from any LPL parking lot while sitting in their cars. A password is not required.
To see other offerings from the Livingston Parish Library, click here.
