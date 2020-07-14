The Livingston Parish Library will require face masks for patrons who enter a branch or use the library’s curbside service, according to an announcement.
The move was made in adherence to a statewide mask mandate from Gov. John Bel Edwards, whose newest proclamation requiring people to wear face masks went into effect on Monday, July 13.
According to the proclamation, people 8 years of age and older are required to wear face masks both indoors and outdoors when social distancing is not possible, though there are a few exceptions.
Edwards said his decision was made to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has seen a resurgence in Louisiana over the last month.
On Tuesday, the Livingston Parish Library announced it would follow the governor’s order.
“In accordance with Governor John Bel Edwards’ statewide mandate, all patrons will be required to wear a mask or face covering when entering LPL branches or using the library's curbside pickup service,” the library announced via social media.
