The Livingston Parish Library has updated its hours of operation under Phase Two of its reopening plan amid the coronavirus pandemic, Director Giovanni Tairov announced in a statement Monday.
The new Phase Two hours of operation are as follows:
-- Albany-Springfield Branch, Main Branch, South Branch, and Watson Branch
- Monday through Thursday, 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Saturday, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- Sunday, closed
-- Denham Springs-Walker Branch
- Monday through Thursday, 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Friday and Saturday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Sunday, 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
The changes will go into effect on Monday, Aug. 24, Tairov said.
“When we originally set the operating hours for Phase 2, the schedule was only meant to be temporary,” Tairov said in a statement. “With kids now back in school and many patrons returning to work, we want to ensure that all students and families have continued access to the library.”
All five branches and the administrative building of the Livingston Parish Library system closed to the public on March 21 in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
After taking measures to ensure buildings were “clean and safe for patrons,” the library introduced a four-phase reopening plan that officially began on May 11 when employees returned to the branches under social distancing guidelines.
The reopening plan mirrors the phase Gov. John Bel Edwards has set for the state.
Phase Two began on June 8, when patrons were allowed inside LPL buildings at 50-percent capacity. In the second phase, the first hour of operation at each branch is reserved for vulnerable members of the community, and the library is also offering curbside pickup for those who don’t wish to enter a branch.
Patrons are required to wear masks in adherence to Edwards’ statewide mask mandate, which requires people 8 years and older to wear face masks in public settings, though there are a few exceptions.
Although the new modified hours will alter the hours of operation for services such as Curbside Pickup, no other changes to Phase Two have been made. Also, Tairov noted that access to the LPL’s digital library and resources will remain available 24/7 via the library’s website.
The last two phases of the library’s reopening plan will be determined at later dates in adherence to federal and state government guidelines as well as information from the Center for Disease Control (CDC).
“Despite the difficulties the library is facing due to the novel coronavirus, we are actively listening to our patrons and responding to the need of our community for library services,” Tairov said.
“Library employees are currently operating in staggered shifts to help mitigate the chances of the virus spreading across its teams. Adjusting library hours will ensure that working families and families with school-aged children can use the library when it is most convenient for them."
More information can be found on the LPL’s COVID-19 Update Center at www.mylpl.info/coronavirus.
