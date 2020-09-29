The Livingston Parish Library (LPL) is teaming up with Walgreens of Walker to provide free flu shots to the public in the month of October.
From Oct. 8-29, all five LPL branches will host one day of free flu shots in an attempt to hit all corners of the parish as the calendar goes from summer to fall. Registration is not required to attend, but attendees must present a copy of their insurance card.
As flu season approaches, health experts are warning that the addition of another respiratory illness on top of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic could overburden the health care system, strain testing capacity, and increase the risk of catching both diseases at once.
To limit the burden on hospitals, Gov. John Bel Edwards and state health leaders have repeatedly urged the public to get flu shots this year.
Below is the schedule for free flu shots being offered by the Livingston Parish Library and Walgreens of Walker.
Free flu shots (location, time, date)
South Branch — 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 8
Denham Springs-Walker Branch — 2-4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 12
Albany-Springfield Branch — 3:30-6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15
Main Branch in Livingston — 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22
Watson Branch — 2-4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29
