Another 1,261 Livingston Parish residents have initiated a vaccination series against COVID-19, according to the latest information from the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Thursday, approximately 49,714 Livingston Parish residents have initiated a vaccination series. Officials also reported that 431 more residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, bringing the total to 38,999.
In other news, Livingston Parish officials confirmed 130 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths on Thursday, bringing the toll this month to 20. That’s the second straight day the parish has reported three new COVID-19 deaths.
Officials also reported 51 new “probable” cases but no new “probable” deaths.
As of Thursday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 14,133 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 5,597 “probable” cases
-- 217 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 29 “probable” deaths
-- 177,351 total COVID-19 tests
-- 49,714 initiated vaccine series; 38,999 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
