Livingston Parish is reporting an additional positive case of the novel coronavirus, bringing the local total to 16, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
This comes 11 days after Livingston Parish confirmed its first positive case of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, when a resident tested positive while being treated in a New Orleans hospital.
The second positive case was reported last March 21, followed by the third the next day, two more the following day, and one the next. The parish jumped to 11 positive cases last Thursday, 12 on Saturday, and 15 on Sunday before the Department of Health’s latest report.
On Friday, it was confirmed that Denham Springs Marshal Joe Shumate had contracted COVID-19, his wife announced via social media. No other Livingston Parish resident with the disease has been identified, per HIPAA guidelines.
So far, there has not been a COVID-19 death among any of the 16 Livingston Parish residents who have contracted the disease, according to the Department of Health. However, the state death toll as of Saturday stands at 185, up by 34 from the previous day.
Louisiana, which is experiencing the third-highest rate of cases per capita in the country, is now reporting 4,025 positive cases of the disease, according to the Department of Health. There are now 1,158 COVID-19 patients being treated in Louisiana hospitals, including 385 who are on ventilators.
