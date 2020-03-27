The Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (LOHSEP) is asking the public for donations of personal protective equipment (PPEs) for local first responders amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The coronavirus, or COVID-19, surged to a reported 2,305 positive cases in Louisiana, including 11 in Livingston Parish, according to the Department of Health’s latest figures.
LOHSEP Director Mark Harrell said people can bring donations to their nearest fire station in the parish. Accepted items include hand sanitizer, N95 surgical masks, safety glasses with side shields, and gloves (sizes of medium, large, and extra large).
All of these items are becoming increasingly valuable — and hard to obtain — as the situation continues to unfold, Harrell said.
“It’s a very difficult situation,” Harrell said. “It’s not like a hurricane where it’s coming to a few states. This is nationwide and in all U.S. territories. It’s hard to get protective equipment.”
Speaking with The News on Thursday, Harrell said his office has spent the last week distributing protective gear to local first responders. The items have been coming in “very slow,” Harrell said, as his team has been forced to pick up the gear in Baton Rouge before delivering to different first responder agencies throughout Livingston Parish.
“We’re managing,” Harrell said. “It’s just more trips.”
