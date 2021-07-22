As the Delta COVID-19 variant continues to surge through Louisiana, officials in Livingston Parish have announced that government offices will close at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 22.
In a statement, Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks said offices will remain closed until Monday, Aug. 2.
The closure includes a meeting of the Livingston Parish Council, which was set to convene at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Ricks’ announcement comes one day after the state reported its third-most COVID-19 cases in a single day yet. That spike was even worse in Livingston Parish, which on Wednesday confirmed its most new cases (243) in a day since the pandemic began.
Ricks said the office closure is necessary due “to the growing number of employees and/or employees’ family members that are testing positive for the Delta Variant,” which has led to “serious staffing issues.”
“I am concerned for the welfare of the public as well as our employees,” Ricks said. “This decision wasn’t made lightly. Our offices are here to serve the public, so I have to weigh the need for providing those services with the need for public safety.”
Ricks said office phones and email will be monitored to address “any emergencies that might arise during this time.” Inspections still needing to be scheduled may utilize the online permit system at mygovernmentonline.org.
