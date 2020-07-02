Livingston Parish surpassed 1,000 total cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday.
One day after experiencing its largest single-day increase in new cases to date, Livingston Parish added 42 new cases to bring the local case count to 1,025.
Livingston Parish reported its first case March 19 and experienced a slow rise in new cases and deaths until the last two weeks. Since June 23, the parish has confirmed 334 new cases.
The local death toll remained at 38. Since June 1, Livingston Parish has reported nine new COVID-19 related deaths, including just one in the last six days.
According to the Department of Health, Livingston Parish has conducted 471 tests from the state lab, the same as from the previous two days, and 12,022 tests from commercial labs, a jump of 234.
Thursday’s rate of positivity (the percentage of COVID-19 tests that come back positive) in Livingston Parish was 17.9 percent, worse than the state’s overall goal of 10 percent or lower.
Since June 23, the parish’s rate of positivity has been 13 percent off of 2,558 tests.
As of Thursday, officials are now reporting a statewide total of 61,561 COVID-19 cases, a jump of 1,383 from the previous day.
That’s the fifth time since June 23 that the state has confirmed at least 1,000 new cases in a single day, continuing a recent surge in new cases that has concerned Gov. John Bel Edwards and other officials.
The statewide COVID-19 death toll increased by 17 overnight to reach 3,147 total fatalities. The state is also reporting 108 “probable” deaths from the novel coronavirus.
