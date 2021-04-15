More than 20,000 Livingston Parish residents have now completed a COVID-19 vaccination series, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting.
According to the latest data, approximately 29,157 residents have initiated a vaccination series, an increase of 662 from the last report. The parish is also reporting that 20,951 residents have been fully-vaccinated, a rise of 1,377.
Based on its population of roughly 138,000 people, about 15.1 percent of Livingston Parish has been fully-vaccinated, below the state average of 22.2 percent.
In Livingston Parish, the confirmed COVID-19 case count rose by 44 while the number of deaths remained unchanged on Thursday. The parish also reported 11 new “probable” cases but no “probable” deaths.
As of Thursday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 9,719 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 3,362 “probable” cases
-- 180 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 22 “probable” deaths
-- 130,222 total COVID-19 tests
-- 29,157 initiated vaccine series; 20,951 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.