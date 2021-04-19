More than 22,000 Livingston Parish residents are now fully-vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, according to the noon update from the Louisiana Department of Health.
According to the latest data, approximately 29,664 local residents have initiated a vaccination series, an increase of 507 from the last report. The parish is also reporting that 22,238 residents have been fully-vaccinated, a rise of 1,287.
Based on its population of roughly 138,000 people, about 21.4 percent of Livingston Parish has initiated a vaccine series while 16.1 percent has completed a vaccine series.
On Monday, Livingston Parish’s confirmed COVID-19 case count rose by 28 while the number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths rose by one.
The parish also reported a drop of four “probable” cases while “probable” deaths remain unchanged.
As of Monday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 9,753 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 3,366 “probable” cases
-- 181 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 22 “probable” deaths
-- 130,405 total COVID-19 tests
-- 29,664 initiated vaccine series; 22,238 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
